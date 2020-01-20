|
|
Henry Clay Keaton, 84, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Gaymont Nursing Center in Norwalk, Ohio. He was born on March 29, 1935, in Johnson Fork, Kentucky, to the late Lucian and Ruah (Lykins) Keeton.
Henry proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had worked as an orderly at the Tiffin State Hospital and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service, which included time in the RR Donnelley mailroom for over 40 years. Being called "Mr. Fix it", he could fix anything, especially when it came to computers. Henry enjoyed genealogy; tracing his family roots back to the 1800's. When he was wasn't working, he liked to bowl, fish, hunt, and golf.
Those left to cherish Henry's memory are his wife of 63 years, Cleo (Watkins) Keaton; three children, Michael D. Keaton (Laura Fritz), Karen (Al) Bedingfield, and Guy Keaton; eight grandchildren, Brock, Gage, and Eric Keaton, Joe Bedingfield, Craig Duncan, Justin, Konner, and Zack Keaton; seven great grandchildren, Shanelle, Reese, Joseph "JJ", Ryann, Jade, Noah, and Raelynn; and brother, Vondel Keeton, of Amarillo, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt and uncle who helped raise him, Roscoe and Stella Keaton; and six siblings.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Ricky Branham officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870. Online condolences may be expressed to Henry's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 20, 2020