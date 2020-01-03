Home

Herbert James "Stick" Newmeyer


1933 - 2020
Herbert James "Stick" Newmeyer Obituary
Herbert James "Stick" Newmeyer, 86, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence in Shelby.
Born January 25, 1933 in Willard to Henry W. and Harmina (Bogema) Newmeyer, he had been a lifelong area resident. Stick was employed at Copperweld and was a member of the Sandusky Valley Coon Hunters.
Stick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting, and farming. You would find him listening to gospel music and eating sweets and drinking coffee.
He is survived by his four sons Ben (Rebecca) Newmeyer of Shelby, Dan Newmeyer, Thomas Newmeyer and Richard Newmeyer; two grandchildren Haiden and Helena; and two siblings Dale (Phyllis) Newmeyer of Attica and Hilda Lee of Fostoria.
In addition to his parents, Stick was preceded in death by his wife Donna (Weaver) Newmeyer whom he wed in 1984, his sisters Wilma Baumier, Emma Shetterly, Virginia Smith, Mary Frederick, Hermena Elmer, Julia Ginter, Rose Wadsworth, Crystal Messersmith; and one brother Ted Newmeyer.
Per Sticks request, calling hours and services will not be observed. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Willard Times Junction from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
