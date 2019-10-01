|
|
In the early hours of Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, Herold A. Viers passed away at the age of 90 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Born April 20, 1929 in Shelby, Ohio, Herold was welcomed as the youngest son of the late Phillip R. And Donelda M. (Graetz) Viers. He attended St. Mary Catholic elementary school, graduating from the 8th grade, and then attended Shelby High School. His career in the Merchant Marines National Maritime service began at the young age of 16. He completed his training at Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, NY and sailed for the Army Transportation Corporation before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. He served in China, Japan, and Korea during the great Korean conflict. After his service time, he worked for the federal government, retiring after 36 years. Many folks may recognize him as a previous co-owner of Phil's Place, or, for his previously active membership of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. Herold was a lifetime member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus, VFW, Amvets, and American Legion. Herold's love of the outdoors and hobbies included hunting, golfing, fishing, and woodworking.
He is survived by his only daughter, Jan Burton, and two grandchildren: Donelda (Kurt) Hoffman of Bellville, Ohio and Frank (Cassidy) Burton of Jesup, Georgia. Herold was the proud great-grandfather of Mariah, Hollie, and Nick Hartz, Adalie McFarling, and Tula Burton, as well as great-great-grandfather of Maia and Millie Armstrong. He is also survived by his very special nephew, Jim Viers; a sister-in-law: Sue Wetz; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Isabelle J. "Isy" (Henry) Viers on October 11, 2006; his two sisters: Mary Ann Nagel and Madonna McGee; his two brothers: Julius and Phillip Viers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 am. Fr. Chris Mileski will officiate the services and burial will follow in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church or St. Mary School.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 2, 2019