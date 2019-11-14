|
Howard A. Hahler, age 97 of Willard, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 12, 1922 in Willard, Ohio to the late Joseph and Mary (Bischoff) Hahler. He was a 1940 graduate of Willard High School. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Attica and was a trustee of Norwich Township. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet C. (Miller) Hahler whom he married June 25, 1946; 10 children, Mary Jane (Skip Oliver) Hahler of Sandusky, Diane Hahler-Johnson (Roger deceased) of Berlin Township, Lawrence (Mimi) Hahler of Ivins, UT, Barbara Hahler of Holland, OH, Joan Hahler of Norwalk, James (Sue) Hahler of Willard, Donna (Mike) Niedermeier of Willard, Joseph Hahler of Findlay, Cheryl (Chris) Billmaier of Bowling Green and Kathleen (Dennis) Fox of Bellevue; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Florence Brown; 3 sisters-in-law, Bernetta Daniel, Dorothy Schaffer and Norma Young; brother-in-law, Harold (Barb) Miller.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Bischoff) Hahler; son, William Hahler and 5 siblings
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, with the rosary recited at 8:00 PM. The funeral mass will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Following the luncheon, burial will be at the St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery in Bismark, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 25 West Perry Street, Willard, OH 44890, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to the donors choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 14, 2019