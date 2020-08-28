1/1
Howard Davis
Howard B. Davis, age 70, died Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 At Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Born May 3, 1950 in Berkeley, California to Herbert and Thelma (Vernick) Davis, he had spent his childhood years in New Jersey before moving to Alaska for 14 years. Howard later moved to Shelby in 2005. A 1968 graduate of Linden High School in New Jersey, he then obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the Western New England University in. Howard had worked as a Special Education teacher for many years in Washington and Alaska before his retirement in 2005.
He enjoyed fly fishing, gardening and spending time with his dogs Toby, Teddy, Empress and Squirty.
He is married to his loving wife of 25 years, Karen (Krukowski) Davis; three children Jesse (Linda) Davis of Plantation, FL, Jonathan Davis of Shelby, Katherine Davis of Shelby; one grandson Grayson Davis; his mother Thelma Leonard of Margate, FL; one brother Alan (Monique) Davis of Burke, VA; one niece, one nephew and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father Herbert.
Per the families requests, calling hours and funeral service will not be observed.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Memories & Condolences
