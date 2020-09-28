1/1
Irene Anna (Steinmetz) Hershiser
1930 - 2020
Irene Anna Hershiser, age 90, resident of Willard, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. She was born on April 8, 1930 in North Auburn, Ohio, to the late Clem and Eleanor (Schriner) Steinmetz.  She moved to Willard in 1945 and married Marvin L. Hershiser on May 29, 1952. She is a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society and the C.L.C. (Catholic Ladies of Columbia). She enjoys reading and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Daniel (Sheila) Hershiser of Willard; three daughters Kathleen (Dave) Souslin of Willard, Lisa Hershiser of Tiffin and Paula Barnett of Willard; one brother, Bob Steinmetz of Willard; two sisters, Esther Postema of Shelby and Mary Gross of Shelby; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin L. Hershiser; daughter, Connie Dials; parents, Clem and Eleanor Steinmetz; three brothers, George, Donald and Neil Steinmetz; and four sisters, Joanne Steinmetz, Shirley Hay, Germaine Stevens and Helen Beamer.
Friends may call on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass at 12:00 p.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating.  Burial will be at a later date at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard.  Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.  Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
I fondly remember their visits to Mansfield to see my grandparents, Jim and Mildred Shade. I am Glenna's (Wyllie) daughter. I will always remember their kindness and sense of humor. What a beautiful family.
God Bless
Pamela Wyllie Sindlinger
Family
