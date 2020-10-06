Irene Durtka Trembley, 89-years-old, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Laurel's in New London, Ohio.
Irene was born on October 13, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Andrew and Katarzyna "Katherine" Durtka. She was the seventh of eight children, with only her youngest sister, Marjorie Petry of Chicago, surviving her.
She met the love of her life, Maurice E. Trembley, at a Youth for Christ event at Moody Church in Chicago. They were married on September 16, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, and celebrated 66 wonderful years together.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Jonathan and David, and her loving husband, Maurice. Irene will be greatly missed by her daughters Kathy Hiltabidel of Lorain, OH, and Sharon (Larry) Van Eenwyk of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Melinda, Heidi, Heather, Joel, and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Paige, Ella, Asher, Benaiah, and Lia.
Known for her love of music, she joyfully served her Precious Savior nearly seventy years at New London Baptist Church as organist, pianist, Sunday School teacher, and in the choir. Having a true servant's heart eager to help anyone she met with a contagious smile and passionate love of God was reflected in all her years serving at the church she loved, but also with all the cakes she made for everyone who asked.
As her grandson wrote: Heaven now has one of the most loving, caring, and selfless people I know. The world is undoubtedly a better place because she has lived, and I will always be grateful to have had such an amazing grandma and friend.
"And they were singing a new song before the throne..." Psalm 14:3
At the request of Irene, no services or ceremonies will be held. The family wishes that Irene's friends all remember and honor Irene in their own way. Online condolences may be made at EastmanFuneralHome.com