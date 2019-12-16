Home

Jack G. Hargis


1926 - 2019
Jack G. Hargis Obituary
Jack G. Hargis, 93, of New London went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at The Laurels of New London. He was born September 14, 1926 in Morehead, KY the son of the late Charles and Maudie (Chapman) Hargis.
Jacks' faith and commitment to his church were very important to him. He most recently attended Barrett's Chapel. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed playing guitar. Jack spent a brief time in Arizona where he was a member of the South Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association and owner and operator of Custom Topper alongside his wife Betty.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty (Johnson) Hargis and their three daughters, Jacqueline Hargis of Tucson, AZ, Carla (Steve) Dearth of New London and Teresa (Harold) Chandler of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Josh, Steph, Brent, Jason and Joslyn; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Philhower and Pat Rook. He was preceded in death by brothers, William, Vernon, Randall, Thomas and Robert.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St. New London, OH 44851, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com .
Published in New London Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -