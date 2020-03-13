|
|
Jack J. Kitzmiller age 64, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness.
Born in Shelby July 20, 1955 to Richard and Reita (Robertson) Kitzmiller he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He was a 1973 graduate of Shelby Senior High School and had attended The Ohio State University Mansfield Campus. Jack worked as a delivery truck driver for Fed Ex Ground, retiring in May of 2017. He then took part time employment with Schmidt Security Pro in Mansfield.
Jack enjoyed gardening, woodworking and golf. He was an avid Ohio sports team enthusiast, But above all he loved spending time with his family.
Jack is survived by wife, Christine (Boreman) Kitzmiller, whom he wed September 10, 1977; daughter, Kendra (Jamie) Pierce, OH; son Jason (Kelsi) Kitzmiller of Crestline; four grandchildren, Justice Kitzmiller, Zachary Hopewell, Gunner Kitzmiller, Hudson Kitzmiller, and one on the way; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pet companions.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday March 16, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM . Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Father Chris Mileski will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906 and the Spina Bifida Association at 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste 800, Arlington, VA 22209.
Online condolences can be given at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020