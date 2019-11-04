|
|
Jack McCarthy, age 75, of New Washington, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born July 20, 1944 to the late Anthony and Inez (Fetzer) McCarthy. He attended St. Bernard Catholic School and was a 1962 graduate of Buckeye Central High School. He was an Army veteran, serving two years. He retired from R.R. Donnelley's after 37 years and then worked at Lifetouch Church Directories in Galion for 8 years. He was a life long member of St. Bernard Catholic Church where he was very active, serving on the parish council and as a lector and eucharistic minister. He also loved singing in the church choir. He enjoyed going to auctions, antiques, traveling and most of all, attending his grandchildren's events. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Eckstein) McCarthy; children, Scott (Kelly) McCarthy of New Washington and Tricia (Joe) Hopple of Caledonia; 6 grandchildren, Haley (Justin) Trick, Clayton (Heidi) McCarthy, Carson McCarthy, Makayla (Tyler Bender) Hopple, Evan Hopple and Briana Hopple; a great grandson on the way; 4 sisters, Mary Ann (Dick) Painter of Fostoria, Joan (Wayne) Ziegman of Fostoria, Judy Shell of New Washington and Eileen (Gary) Utiss of Willard; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Folgeson; brother and sister-in-law, Anthony Jr. "Joe" (Eyleen) McCarthy and brother, Thomas McCarthy; and brother-in-law, Melvin Shell
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington. The funeral mass will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernard Catholic School or New Washington Food Bank. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019