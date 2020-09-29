Jackson Shafer

Jackson "Jack" Shafer, 83 of Shelby passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020 after a long illness with his loving wife by his side.
Jack was born in Ontario, Ohio to the late Earl and Nettie Myrtle (Stillwagon) Shafer and was a resident of Mansfield moving to Shelby in 1996. As a young man, Jack worked alongside his father at the Richland County Fairgrounds. He took great pride in helping his father with his caretaker duties and even lived in the caretaker house on the fairgrounds with his parents and siblings for several years. Jack had attended the Richland County Fair every year since he was a young boy. He was proud to have been the first person to camp on the grounds during the fair. This year would've been his 75th fair but he was unable to attend this past August due to his health.
He was a hardworking man, retiring from Tech Form Industries in Shelby after 35 years. His greatest passion was horseback riding, showing and training horses. He shared this passion with his family and worked tirelessly to ensure incredible care of his horses. He hauled his wife and girls to many horse shows, often serving as their groom and coach. His advice to anyone in the show arena was to "smile" and he would often tell them this as they passed by him standing outside the show arena.
Jack was a jokester with an incredible wit. Many friends have fond memories of his ornery nature and sly smile, especially while sitting in front of the horse barns during the fair. He never knew a stranger- he loved to talk about the good ole days with everyone he met. He truly left a mark on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him.
Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra "Sanji" (Randall) Shafer who was by his side as his caregiver for many years; three daughters, Cindy Glenn of Walled Lake, Michigan, Vicki (Karl) Schroeder of Philadelphia, PA and Lynn (Henry) Caudell of Shelby; eight grandchildren, Dr. Keely (Stuart) Robinson, Jennifer Goff, Kelsey Schroeder, Sharon Glenn, Haley (Mason) Anderson, Hanna Glenn, Cayden and Caleb Caudell; 3 great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Newsome, Paisleigh Dials and Graham Robinson; two brothers, John (Darlene) Shafer, Jim (Nancy) Shafer; one sister Jane Senger and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Nicole Schroeder, his son-in-law Ed Glenn, two brothers-in-law Eddie Randall and Mark Senger.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in the Red Barn. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of NCO, Caring Companions, and the Area Agency on Aging.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Wranglers 4-H Club, c/o Kelly Snyder, 1837 Kaster Rd., Shiloh, Ohio 44878.
Online condolences may be made at:www. barkdullfuneralhome.com.