Jacob Rupanovic

Jacob Steven Rupanovic, 98, of Shelby, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born on February 18, 1922, in Crestline, Ohio, he was the son of the late Anton and Eva (Nota) Rupanovic.
Jake lived in the Mansfield area most of his life, retiring from Shafer Valve in 1985. At that time, he and his wife, Thelma, moved to Marblehead, Ohio, and enjoyed many summers fishing the waters of Lake Erie on their Lyman boat and wintering in Florida. He passed his love of Lake Erie and fishing to the family who enjoyed family days at the Marblehead Lighthouse while sharing fishing stories, memories and, of course, ice cream!
As a teenager, Jake served in the Civil Conservation Corps in Idaho, where he studied forestry. He was a veteran of the WWII, stationed in Newfoundland with the United State Navy.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra Kay Rupanovic Snyder and friend, Jerry Bailey of Shelby and Marilyn Joyce Rupanovic Estep and her husband Earl "Kenny" Estep of Lexington, OH; grandchildren, Dawn (Jeff) Wymer of South Lyon, MI, Susan (Tony) Slone of Shelby, Rebecca McQuillen of Chicago, IL and Michael (Brenda) Snyder of Shelby; great-grandchildren, Garth (Kayla) Snyder of Shelby, Caitlyn (Steve) Haburne of Westland, MI, Bailey (Cole) White of Toledo, OH, Mitchell (Allyson) Wymer of Bellville, MI, Sierra Snyder of Shelby, Macy (Bryce) Fetzer of Beaufort, SC, and Jacob Wymer of South Lyon, MI; great-great grandchildren, Kennedy and Monroe Haburne, Carter and Cora Fetzer, and Anastasia Snyder; siblings, Lillian Huffman, Frank Rupp, Donald (Maureen) Rupanovic; and brother-in-law, Winford Rogers.
In addition to his parents, Jake is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Thelma Marie Stiteler Rupanovic; brothers, John Rupp and David Rupanovic; sister, Helen Rogers; sisters-in-law, Janet Rupp and Virginia Rupp; and brother-in-law, Calvin Huffman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby for the excellent care and compassion they showed to Jake and the family.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date with a family picnic at a favorite spot. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate in Jake and Thelma's name to the Marblehead Lighthouse Historical Society, PO Box 144, Marblehead, OH 43440.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com