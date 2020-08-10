1/1
James A White
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
James A. White, age 78, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Laurels of New London.  He was born on April 8, 1942 in Massillon to the late Basil White and Alice (Myers) Michael.  James graduated from Bellevue High School in 1960.  He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was self-employed in the Sales industry. A member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, he sang in the choir for many years. James was also involved in the Knights of Columbus and the Marine Corp league.  
A true family man, James valued his time with his grandchildren the most. In his spare time, he enjoyed lotto tickets, was an avid gun collector and enjoyed fishing and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Meg" (Finch) White, whom he married on October 14, 1967; children, James H. (Deb) White of Attica, Ohio; Melody A. (Bill) McClanahan of Willard, and Joshua A. White (Kara Farmer) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Darby White, Bram White, Hannah McClanahan, Cullen White, Aiden White and Ian McClanahan; great grandchildren, Aurora White and Braylee White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by infant twins, Melanie M. White and James A. White Jr.; and siblings, Laura Mae Nickoli, Joseph White, Eugene White, Beatrice Strimpfel and Thomas White.
A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Toys for Tots or St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
