Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
View Map
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
James Dick Obituary
James R. Dick, age 90, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Eustis, Florida.

Born on March 28,1929 in Dayton, Ohio to Herman J. and Florence (Horner) Dick. He was a 1947 graduate of Shelby High School, and attended The Ohio State University. Jim had taken over his father's business, Dick's Furniture and Appliances, in Shelby where he was owner for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, farming, gardening, and most importantly spending time with his family. He also loved to travel to archeological locations that he had researched. Jim enjoyed playing the harmonica for his grandchildren and great children.

Survivors include daughter Jamie (Brad) Eberts; son Craig (Neil); five grandchildren, Jessica (Paul) Rasoletti, Natalie (Jeremy) Jacobs, Brad J. (Kári) Eberts, Angela (Nick) Bernhardt, Garrett Cooke; 8 great grandchildren, as well as his classmate, companion and special friend Marge Enzor.

In addition to his parents and brothers, William and Douglas, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris; daughter Rebecca Rosby and sons Douglas and Matthew Dick.

Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Pastor Ed Grosko will officiate with interment at Oakland cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of North Central Ohio at 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, OH 44805 or the at 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229

Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
