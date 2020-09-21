James "Uncle Jim" E. Caudill, 91, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1928 in Riceville, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Amy (Conley) Caudill.
Jim retired from the Ohio Steel Tube as a Weld Mill Operator and attended the United Baptist Church in Willard. A veteran of the Army, he was a lifelong member and very active of both the Plymouth American Legion and VFW.
Jim could be found at the Sandusky Speedway on Saturday evenings and was a passionate NASCAR fan. He enjoyed golfing and country music and was a Mason and past Richland County Fair Board member.
Jim will be forever missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty (Hackworth) Caudill; three children, Michael, Susan and Kevin Caudill; four grandchildren, Thomas (Rachelle) Caudill, Michella Caudill, Corey Caudill and Lewis Stein; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Fay Kessler; sister-in-law, Irene Caudill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to this parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Raymond Caudill, Mae Snipes, Lee Caudill, Lonnie Caudill, Powell Caudill, Lillian Hicks, Julia Lynch, Ray Caudill and two infant brothers.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Jim's funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Danny Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.