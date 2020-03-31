|
James L. Workman, 84, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland; he was reunited with the love of his life.
Jim was born at the family home in Sullivan Twp. Ashland County, Ohio on December 8, 1935, one of five children of the late Harold and Mildred (Shultz) Workman.
He learned hard work as a young man and carried that ethic into his career in the maintenance department of the Faultless Rubber Company/Abbott Labs which lasted for over 44 years, from Sept. 1952 until his retirement in November 1996.
In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and later, woodworking making canes and stools and more recently watching Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown on TV. He also had a sense of humor with his grandchildren becoming the recipients of many of his practical jokes.
Jim found the love of his life with a young woman by the name of Darlene N. Downing. They were married in Kentucky, on April 12, 1954 and enjoyed almost 65 years of marriage until his beloved Darlene passed away on December 31, 2018.
He is survived by two daughters, Diane (Duane) Lacy and Patricia Robison of Ashland; twelve grandchildren, Christina, Charity, Tim, Tom, Heather, Jason, Jamie, Brian, Jeremy, Stephanie, Alyssa, and Anthony; many great and great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Oney and Beverly Bell of Savannah and one brother, Gary (Barbara) Workman of Ashland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, a son James L. Workman Jr, two daughters, Gloria Workman and Daneen K. Workman-McCrane; a granddaughter, Stacy Bahr; and a brother Gene Workman.
Private family graveside services and burial will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Ashland Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Earlenbaugh officiating. A Celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in New London Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020