James M. Depinet, age 83, of Norwalk, went to be with his heavenly Father Friday, November 27, 2020, at Gaymont Nursing Home.

He was born May 16, 1937, to the late Leo and Madeline (Cook) Depinet in Kansas, Ohio. He worked for 27 years at Pioneer Rubber Co and served maintenance supervisor for six years. He worked on the family farm for 15 years. While he lived in Arizona he volunteered at the hospital for five years. He liked John Deere tractors and tractor pulling. He enjoyed spending time with family.

He is survived by his children, Yvonne (Gerald) Risner, Cyndi Depinet, Brian Depinet, Michael (Roxann) Depinet, Michele (Rick) Carrick, Cheryl (Forrest) Hamilton, and Justin Depinet; fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Also survived by his sister, Jean Piar; sister-in-law, Rita Depine; and close friend, Dolores Patrick.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Depinet; grandson, Chris Rowe; great-great grandson, Lukas Moore; nephews, Leo Depinet and Bill Piar.

Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.



