Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James V. Shaw


1937 - 2020
James V. Shaw Obituary
James V. Shaw, 82, of New London passed away Friday morning, February 5, 2020 in the Laurels of New London Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

He was born September 27, 1937 in Mt. Vernon to the late John V. and Margaret (Conn) Shaw.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Ken) Lakey of Kingman, Arizona; son, Robert Shaw of Norwalk; grandchildren, Nikki, Kristi, Zach, Jonathan, Amanda; great-grandchild, Sahalie-Rose; siblings, Jerry Shaw, Michael Shaw and Richard Shaw.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Anna M. Shaw in 2017; and one great grandson, Gabriel; a brother, Foster Shaw.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in New London Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
