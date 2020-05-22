Jane Bell (Henning) Bregstein, age 74, died peacefully May 5, 2020 at her home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania after a long and vigorous fight with cancer.



She was born October 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio, but resided in Shelby, Ohio. Jane Bell attended Hayes Elementary School and was a class of 1963 graduate of Shelby Senior High School.



She went to Muskingum University for one year, then transferred to The Ohio State University and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. She went to work for Trans World Airlines (TWA) and was based out of New York City, NY, where she flew mainly European routes. She later spent most of her work life in marketing and retail positions in the skin care and cosmetic industries, representing different domestic and international products.



Jane Bell was very witty and a beautiful person. Nothing made her happier than an act of kindness, a great practical joke or sitting with friends and laughing. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Please remember her this way as her family has chosen to do.



Jane Bell loved gardening, landscaping, cooking, and entertaining her friends, family and the frequently new acquaintances who often tended to become lifetime friends. She hosted an annual Ice Cream Social for the children in her neighborhood. She was involved in hosting Foreign Exchange Students. She loved to travel and vacation with her family, often visiting one her favorite places, Cape May, and many other locales. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and The Ohio State Buckeyes.



She is preceded in death by her parents; Albert Karl and Maxine Elizabeth (Sanders) Henning. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Richard Fredric Bregstein, her daughter Alison Ruth Bregstein of New York City, New York and her son Jared Joseph Bregstein of Houston, Texas. Also, her brother Karl Todd Henning of Shelby, her sister Margaret Rose "Posey" (Henning) Massino of Sanford, Florida, her niece Claudia Elizabeth (Adam Cumby) Henning of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, and other nieces and nephews.



Commemorative services will be scheduled at a later date.



Jane Bell's family has asked that in her honor that you please make someone's day better by being thoughtful or silly – it's what she would have wanted.

