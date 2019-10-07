Home

Janet D. (Smith) Smith


1945 - 2019
Janet D. (Smith) Smith Obituary
Janet D. Smith, 74, of Medina, went to join her family in a better place on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 2, 1945, daughter of the late Donald "Dick" and Marian (Cook) Smith. Janet was born and raised in New London until she was in her teens and moved to Florida with family. She returned to the New London and Norwalk area in 2000.
Janet worked at Christie Lane Industries in Norwalk, where she was actively involved in their numerous activities. She retired from Burger King in Norwalk after 16 years. She worked at Windfall School in Medina County. She had many friends and was very outgoing. Janet will be fondly remembered for her passion of educating the public about developmental disabilities.
Janet is survived by her siblings, Marni (Don) Lewis of Medina, Rev. Archie (Lucile) Smith of New York, Carl Smith (Barbra Kennedy) of California and Christopher Smith of Ohio; two nieces and one nephew; 8 great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, one niece and one nephew.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London, OH 44851 where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Doug Lang.
Memorial donations if desired may be made to Christie Lane Industries, 306 South Norwalk Rd West, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Windfall Industries, 150 Quadral Dr. Suite D, Wadsworth, OH 44281.
Eastman Funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences may be shared with family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in New London Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
