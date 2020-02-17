|
Janet E. Isner, 64, of Fitchville, died sudden and unexpected on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center, Norwalk. She was born on December 13, 1955 in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Robert and Janice Schlegel.
Janet was devoted to her family, a loving friend, sister and aunt. She enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles and reading a good book. She enjoyed watching movies, especially Stephen King. Janet enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially at Christmas time.
Janet was married for 45 years to the love of her life, Robert "Mike" Isner. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sisters; Teresa West, Sue (Bill) Schnellinger; brother, Tom (Cindy) Shreve; sisters and brother in law, Deb (Jeff) Barnes, Karen (Steve) Wargo and Jeff Isner; numerous nieces and nephews. Especially her great nephew, Korben, whom she was especially close to and her fur baby, Sam.
In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her two sons, Toby and Derek Isner; brother, Harry Shreve and mother in law, Mary Marett.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St., New London, Ohio 44851. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, Cleveland Ohio Office, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020