Mrs. Janice Cok, 82, died Monday August 31, 2020 at her home.
Jan was born June 9, 1938 in New London, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Fred Bauer and Joy Walker Bauer. She was a graduate of New London High School in New London, Ohio and attended Bowling Green State University. Jan retired from Cok's Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Willard, OH and was a member of Edgemoor APP Church in Edgemoor, SC.
She is survived by her husband of over 59 years Earl Cok; two sons, Jeff Cok (Susan) of Chester, SC and Bryan Cok (Cheryl) of Ridgeway, SC ; one daughter-in-law , Patti Cok of Willard OH; 7 grandchildren, Emily Gueco (Nick) of Barrow Alaska, Cameron Cok of New Washington, OH, Katie Cok of Columbia SC., Ben Cok of Chester, SC, Christian Cok of Lynchburg, VA, Jacob Cok of Rock Hill, SC, Jenna Cok, of Greenwood, SC, four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Gueco of Barrow, Alaska, Myla Cok of New Washington, OH, Noah Gueco of Barrow, Alaska, Nikyla Gueco of Barrow, Alaska; several nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her son Craig Cok, two brothers Dan and Don Bauer.
There will be calling hours on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Celeryville Christian Reform Church in Celeryville, where the memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and wanting everyone to remain safe, we ask that family and friends pay their respects in a timely manner while social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Celeryville Christian School, 4200 Broadway Road, Willard OH 44890
