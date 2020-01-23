|
|
Janice M. Wallace, age 86, of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1933 in Willard to the late Sam Danhoff and Grace (Lepard) Danhoff Smith. Janice was an avid bicycle rider, enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, John Wallace whom she married on September 25, 1954; 4 sons, John (Ramona) Wallace of Olathe, Kansas; Kevin (Melissa) Wallace of Greenwich, Ohio; Scott (Renee) Wallace of Shelby, Ohio and Eric (Pam) Wallace of Oak Harbor, OH; grandchildren, Andy, J.T., Kevin (Emily), Christopher (Emma), Erika, Olivia, Grant, Brittany (Nathan), Emily (Marcel), Ashley (Aaron), Tim and Mackenzie (C.J.); 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Shirley) Danhoff, Ronald (Pat) Danhoff and Richard (Jo) Danhoff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Leland Smith, brother, Robert Danhoff, sister, Phyllis Heck and infant sister, Karen Kay.
Calling hours will be at Secor Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:00 - Noon where her memorial service will be at Noon with Pastor Theresa Carter officiating. Burial will take place at a later time at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to Jan's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 23, 2020