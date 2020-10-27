Jeffrey Bistline

Jeffrey Douglas Bistline, age 69, resident of Shelby died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home.
Born September 2, 1951 in Mansfield to Jack and Ilene (Dysart) Bistline he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School he had attended North Central Technical College. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge from the Air Force he was employed for twenty five years as head supply inspector with the Air National Guard in Mansfield retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Shadow Club retirees club.
Jeff loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and spending time working outside at his former property.
Surviving are three sons Brian Bistline of Mansfield, Christopher Bistline of Shelby and Matt Bistline of Shelby; six grandchildren Justin, Aaliyah, Alexis and Ivy Bistline, Preston and Regan Bistline; two brothers Bruce (Dolly) Bistline of Plymouth and Randal (DiaNne) Bistline of Mansfield; his father-in-law Richard E. Yohn, Sr. of Shelby, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and Matt's cats, his special feline friends, Lance and Tiger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his special canine companion Miss Cocoa.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM . Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, from the funeral home. Rev. Denny Finnegan will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH 44906.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.