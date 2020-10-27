1/1
Jeffrey Bistline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Douglas Bistline, age 69, resident of Shelby died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home.
Born September 2, 1951 in Mansfield to Jack and Ilene (Dysart) Bistline he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School he had attended North Central Technical College. Jeff was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge from the Air Force he was employed for twenty five years as head supply inspector with the Air National Guard in Mansfield retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Shadow Club retirees club.
Jeff loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and spending time working outside at his former property.
Surviving are three sons Brian Bistline of Mansfield, Christopher Bistline of Shelby and Matt Bistline of Shelby; six grandchildren Justin, Aaliyah, Alexis and Ivy Bistline, Preston and Regan Bistline; two brothers Bruce (Dolly) Bistline of Plymouth and Randal (DiaNne) Bistline of Mansfield; his father-in-law Richard E. Yohn, Sr. of Shelby, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and Matt's cats, his special feline friends, Lance and Tiger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his special canine companion Miss Cocoa.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM . Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, from the funeral home. Rev. Denny Finnegan will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH 44906.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkdull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 27, 2020
Rest in peace Jeff. So proud to have served with you for so many years.
Faline Rowland
Friend
October 27, 2020
I'll never forget the hot pepper eating contests that Jeff usually won.
Daryl E Culler
Served In Military Together
October 27, 2020
Bon Voyage, Jeff! You were a great person! So proud to have served with you!
Kathy McGowan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved