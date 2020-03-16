|
Jenniebell (Hamm) Ramsey, age 82, resident of Shelby passed on from her home with family at her side, to her eternal home in heaven with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Jenniebell was born on August 10, 1937 in Raysal, WV to the late Floyd Anzie and Kathleen (Christian) Hamm. She married the love of her life Walter Ramsey, Jr. on October 23, 1954.
She spent her life caring for others as a devoted wife , mother, daughter and sister, who loved her Lord and her family. She was an example of unconditional love to all who knew her. She will be most remembered for her loving, forgiving heart.
At the age of eleven she was baptized and joined the First Baptist Church of Huntington,WV. She and her sister sang hymns at church and on the radio throughout their teens. She graduated from Burch High School in Delbarton, WV.
In 1958 upon her husband Walter's discharge from the United States Army, the couple moved to Shelby. While raising their four children, she served as VBS teacher, den mother to Cub Scouts, Brownie leader and a friend to all her children's friends while caring for her aging parents.
At age 44, she decided to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse and acquired her LPN from NCTC. She worked at Crestwood Care Center, retiring from her nursing career in 1997. After a personal battle and overcoming breast cancer, she continued to care for her elderly mother, her great grandchildren, and her precious daughter Theresa.
She enjoyed gardening, listening to music , feeding and watching her birds in her yard, collecting her native WV glassware, along with many little treasures from all who loved her. Her greatest joys were found in spending time with her loved ones.
Overcoming many struggles in her life, as always Jennie fought the good fight, and while not wanting to leave her family, she was ready to go to her Lord Jesus in heaven where she looked forward to reuniting and rejoicing with her loved ones in the Lord who've preceded her.
Jennie is survived by her four children Anzie J. Ramsey, Sr., Dixie (George) Wilcox, Theresa Downs and Addie (Tim Corwin) Ramsey all of Shelby; 8 grandchildren Court (Kira) Hudson, Travis Downs, Amber (Jason) Fry, Tyler (Corry) Downs, Kathleen Ramsey, Jacob Ramsey, Stephanie (Randy) Hall and Megan (Joshua) Parker; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; two sisters Rose Lee Curry of Ponte Vedra, FL and Susan noel (Bill) Merryman of Mooresville, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Ramsey, Jr. in 1999; infant grandson Anzie Julius Jr. and brother-in-law Eugene Curry.
Per Jennie's wishes, calling hours will not be observed. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020