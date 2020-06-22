Jerri Holmes
Jerri L. Holmes, age 65, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Shelby.

Born on October 22, 1954 in Mansfield, she was a Mansfield-Ontario resident before moving to Shelby in 1974. A 1973 graduate of Ontario High School and Pioneer Career and Technology Center, she earned her Bachelors degree from the Ohio State University. She was a licensed insurance agent who owned and operated the Nationwide Insurance Agency in Shelby. She earned her CPCU Designation and was presented with various insurance industry excellence awards. Jerri retired from the insurance industry in 2010. She then was employed with the Shelby School System as a substitute teacher, where she received great satisfaction in helping students with special needs.

She was a active member of St. Marks Episcopal Church where she served as Senior Warden and on the Outreach Committee. She was also a member the Tuesday Noon Al-Anon family group and was involved with the Shelby Helpline Community Christmas distribution program and coordinated care packages for the Domestic Violence Center. An avid reader, Jerri also enjoyed gardening, animals, RV camping, following the Cleveland Indians and adored her Bichon Frise dog "Fritz".

She is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years Monte A. Holmes; son Eric R. Keaton of Shelby; step daughter Tami Holmes and honorary step daughter Tammy Manuel both of Shelby; brother David (Judy) Kibler of Boerne, TX; sister RuthAnn Kibler of Tucson, AZ; nieces, Melissa Kibler, Amanda Kibler (Jeremy Townley), Karen Green and Rebecca Shell; nephews, Matthew (Carrie) Kibler, Michael (Dominique) Shell and Steve (Cheryl) Shell; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Orville David Kibler and June Hale Kibler-Leedy, her step-father Lester Leedy and her step sister Tanya Shell.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Private family services will be held Thursday at the St. Marks Episcopal Church in Shelby. The Reverend Daniel Orr will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. The family kindly requests that those visiting please practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolences at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

Per Jerri's wishes, memorial contributions can be made to The Domestic Violence Shelter of Richland County, www.thedvshelter.com or The Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906.

Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
