Jerry Allen Kostoff, age 80, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on March 10, 1939, in Willard, Ohio, to the late George and Mary (Lasko) Kostoff.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Willard American Legion. He had worked as a press operator at RR Donnelley in Willard. Jerry liked wood working, model building, and steam engine trains. He was an honorary member of a local model plane group.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Paige Kostoff of Dayton.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Kostoff; a son, Tony Kostoff; and a sister, Jeddie Kousma.
At this time, there will be no services held. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, in Willard, at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 30, 2020