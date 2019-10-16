|
Jewell Marie Huffman, 88, of Willard, died Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at Gaymont Nursing Home, Norwalk. She was born November 6, 1930 in Salyersville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Frank and Ethel (Arnett) Patrick. Jewell was a 1948 graduate of North Fairfield High School. She had farmed with her husband Gerald their entire married life. Jewell had been a member of the Ripley Church, Greenwich.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Huffman, Jr. of Norwalk, Jack Huffman of Greenwich and Susan (Brian) Botdorf of Dover, Ohio; her grandchildren, Brooke Meyer, Sara Huffman, April Huffman and Jeremiah Huffman; 4 great grandchildren, Xavier, Sylas, Luke and Zachary; former daughter-in-law, Martha Huffman of Norwalk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. Huffman, Sr., her siblings, Hamilton, James and Joy Patrick.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 10 – 11 a.m., where services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich.
Burial will follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorials if desired may be given to the , Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Drive, Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019