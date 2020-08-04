Jill S. Deal, 67, of New London, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Firelands Hospital, Sandusky, Ohio. She was born to the late Robert F. and Pauline (McFarland) Cress on October 9, 1952 in Tiffin, Ohio. Jill was raised in Attica and graduated from Attica Local School Systems. She moved to New London, Ohio, where she raised her family.
She worked for Kent Sporting Goods in New London, Ohio and worked as a switchboard operator for Fisher Titus Medical Center for 20 years. Jill was a very loving, caring, and giving person who was very family oriented. She enjoyed family dinners, holidays and traveling to Florida to spend time with her family. Jill was an excellent seamstress; she sewed and did alterations for many friends and family and made a lot of clothing for her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing outside with them, taking them to the zoo, as well as many other activities.
Jill is survived by her children, Bobby J. (Connie) Deal of Ashland, Ohio, Chad T. (Jeana) Deal of New London, Ohio, by her grandchildren, Adam, Tyler, Cameron, Dylan, Shelby, and Caleb, by her loving dog and faithful companion, Harper, and by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arthur J. "Art" Deal Jr. in 2014, by her son, Jason L. "Jay" Deal in 2005, and by her sister, Peggy Cress.
A drive thru visitation to show support for the family will be held at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St. New London, Ohio 44857 on Wednesday, August 5, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitors should enter using the funeral home's east entrance, remain in their vehicles, briefly greet the family and exit using the west exit. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastman Funeral Home to assist with funeral arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed by going to www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.