Jo Ann Jones, age 88, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Willows at Willard. She was born on December 26, 1931 in Willard to the late Harlan and Freda (Peiffer) Raible. Jo Ann was the Administrative Assistant to the Willard City Manager for 28 years and the Clerk of Willard City Council for 39 years having worked for 7 different City Managers throughout her career. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Research Club and the Red Hats. She loved traveling, being near the water and spending time with her family. Now, the Donald Duck Club is back together once again in Heaven.
Jo Ann is survived by her 3 children, Paula (Richard) Reber of Plymouth, Mary Ellen Chapman of Willard, and Jean (Martin) Bever of Newark; 6 grandchildren, Renee (Jeremy) Wooddell, Mandy Reber (Nick Tata), Paul (Valerie) Adams, David (Jon Guerin) Bever, Sarah (Todd) Anderson, and Brad (Anna) Bever; 4 great-grandchildren, Paisley Adams, Oakley Adams, Marty Jean Anderson and Baby Adams due anytime; a brother, Bill Raible and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Paul R. Jones, whom she married on November 18, 1950; a sister, Marilyn Mahl; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Jo Ann's Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. George Mahas and Fr. James Peiffer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard, OH, or to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com