|
|
Joan Ruth (Jacobs) Willoughby, 87, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home. Joan was born on March 19, 1932 in Willard, Ohio to the late Arnold and Florence (Wiles) Jacobs. She married Russell Willoughby, Jr. in Willard on August 8, 1954.
Joan graduated from Salamanca High School in New York, and went on to complete her Registered Nurse training at the Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing, where she began her career. She went on to work as an obstetrics nurse at the Willard Municipal Hospital. She also worked for Drs. Kauffman and Dragunas' family practice. Joan later worked as an occupational health nurse at Gould and the R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, where she served for over 25 years until her retirement in 1992.
Joan was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and a member of the Willard Research Club. Joan, like her husband, found great joy attending and supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their educational, artistic and athletic pursuits. She was, and will always be, their biggest fan.
Joan is survived by her children: Richard Willoughby of Willard, Ohio; Susan (Dale) Gray of Jackson, Michigan; Janet Dials of Willard, Ohio; Keith (Kimberly) of Columbus, Ohio; John (Julie) Willoughby of Sidney, Ohio; her twin sister, Janet Simpson of Hinton, West Virginia; her sister, Arlene Dodd of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; her brother, Edwin Jacobs of Forest Hills, California; brother-in-law, Weldon (Janet) Willoughby of Dublin, Ohio; 14 grandchildren: Jeremy (Jen), Brian (Casey), Jeffery (Michelle), Tenley (Cody), Tim (Ten), Jessica (Jeremy), Nick (Kathryn), Julie (Jon), Miranda (Shawn), Seth (Madi), Jaclyn (Kevin), Bobby, Taylor, and Dylan; and 22 great-grandchildren: Bailey, Michael, Brison, Brendan, Bladyn, Brody, Raegan, Jacinda, Nora, William, Carter, Owen, Dominick, Audrey, Willow, Natalie, twins Devin & Emma, Amber, Drew, Karter, and Myles. She will be reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Russell Willoughby, Jr. She will also be reunited with her parents; her twin-daughters, Marianne and Julianne; her sister: Carolyn Vanderpool; and brothers: Arnold K. Jacobs, Jr. and Roger Jacobs.
Memorial contributions in Joan's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Visitation was held on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Hanneman Funeral Home and her Funeral Service was held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Janet Wittenmyer officiating. She was laid to rest beside her husband in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven.
The Hanneman Funeral Home of Willard is honored to serve Joan's family, and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 11, 2019