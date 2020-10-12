1/1
JoAnn Hale
1938 - 2020
JoAnn "Jody" Hale, 81, long time resident of Greenwich, Ohio died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Jody was born on November 1, 1938 in Hueysville, KY; she was the daughter of the late Clara (Shipman) and Warnie R. Hale.
Jody grew up in Greenwich, Ohio and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1956. She worked for many years at Pioneer Rubber Company. A member of the Greenwich Church of Christ, Jody loved being involved in the children's ministries. Jody enjoyed crocheting and was a voracious crossword puzzle solver. She was also an avid reader. When Jody told you a story that you were unfamiliar with, she'd just say "well anyway" and continue on, so as not to embarrass you further.
To quote her nephew Mike, "She did her utmost to treat us all equally. Love should be that way!".
Jody is survived by her sister-in-law, Wanda Hale of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; brother-in-law, Ben Drake of Galion, Ohio; her nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved as her own, Mike (Eileen) Drake, Randy Drake, Jeff (Linda) Hale, Karen (Rick) Robinson and Vickie Hale; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Jody is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James "Ray" Hale; sister, Jeanette Drake and her nephew, Gary Hale.
A graveside visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the Graveside Service begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery, Townsend Street, Greenwich, Ohio. Pastor Carl Snelling will officiate. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery
October 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
