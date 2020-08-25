1/
John R. Gilger
1921 - 2020
John R. Gilger, 98, died August 18, 2020 at The Willows of Willard. He was born in Greenwich, Ohio on November 3, 1921, son the late George A. and Lena (nee Schambs) Gilger. John graduated from Greenwich High School in 1941. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years in Great Britain. Upon his discharge in 1945, John and a friend Robert Pettit, bought the Cities Service Distributorship from Norman Underwood. They continued in business as the Pettit & Gilger Oil Company until their retirement in 1967.

John married his high school sweetheart, Eugenia "Jeanie" Reynolds in 1943. They celebrated 74 years together. He loved being with his family and supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their activities.
John was a member of many civic organizations; The Masons, Greenwich Rotary, Greenwich Conservation League, a 65 year member of the American Legion and the Greenwich United Methodist Church.
John is survived by his children, Dr. Larry Gilger of Norwalk, Ohio and Rebecca (James) Smith of Greenwich, Ohio; his grandchildren, Shawn (Cindy) Smith of Greenwich, Thad (Tammy) Smith of Ashland, Leigha (Tim) McCormack and Laura (Chris) Keysor all of Greenwich; great grandchildren, Heath, Chase, Breanna, Samuel, Chanler, Marcus, Jackson, Whitney, Max, Owen, Olivia and Emma; 2 step-great grandchildren, Madyson and Kennedy; 7 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Gilger and Phillis Gilger, brother-in-law, Robert Young. John was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie in 2017, his sister, Joan George, brothers, Richard and Dale.
John's family would like to greatly thank The Willows of Willard for their loving care and friendship shown to John and Jeanie.
A Graveside Service with Military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials if desired may be given to South Central Athletic Boosters, 3305 Greenwich Angling Rd., Greenwich, Ohio 44837, the Greenwich UnitedMethodist Church, 18 East Main St., Greenwich or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Due to COVID-19 conditions social distancing will be practiced and masks worn if you are able. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery
Eastman Funeral Home - Greenwich
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
(419) 752-2603
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
