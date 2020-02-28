|
John J. Rank age 88, of Shelby, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kingston of Ashland.
Born October 30, 1931 in Bucyrus, Ohio to John F. & Mary Ann (Augustine) Rank, John had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. He served in the US Army from 1951-1952 and had worked at Copper Weld as an electrician for 42 years.
John was an avid and accomplished gambler, whose favorite sports team was whoever helped him win his bet. He was a loving, caring family man who had a fondness for traveling and the outdoors. His favorite past time was visiting motorcycle flat track raceways all across the United States with his family.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Buck) Ritchie and Brenda Bishoff both of Shelby and one son, Brett (Michelle) Rank of Shelby; seven grandchildren, Chuck (Anita), Missy and John (Chrissy) Clay, Saray and Mads Vanggaard, Billy (Jeani) Bishoff and Jonathon, Noah and Jayla Rank; four great-grandchildren Mckenzie (Fiancé Myles Boyd), Ella and Lucca Vanggaard, Remington and CJ (Allie) Branham and Alexis (Jason) Raul; three brothers; James Rank of Huron, Arthur Rank of Bucyrus and Raymond Rank of Lima.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lina (Risner) Rank in 2006; sister, Doris Jones and brother George Rank.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Friday, February 28, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home 10:30 AM Saturday. Pastor Doug Tackett and Pastor Josh Kocher will officiate with interment held in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Taylortown Community Church at 2656 Taylortown Rd, Shelby, OH 44875; the Church of God at 4062 London West Rd, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Shelby branch Cross Roads Church at 169 Mansfield Ave, Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020