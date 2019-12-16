|
Judith Frederick of Middlesex, NC passed away December 11, 2019 with her husband Walter at her side. She was born to Andrew G. and Mary Miles Kovach December 31, 1943 in Mansfield, OH. On October 5, 1963 she married Walter Eugene Frederick, Jr. in Willard, OH.
Judy and Walter raised six children together while his career took them to Mansfield, OH, Lima, OH, Wexford, PA, Malvern, PA, West Chester, OH and Cary, NC before settling in Middlesex, NC in 1989.
Judy graduated Lisle High School, Lisle, IL in 1961. She worked for Ohio Gas in Mansfield prior to wedding Walter. Once her children were independent, Judy worked for IBM and John Morrell companies. In 1993, she became President of The Shutterworks, Inc., managing the finances until she retired in 2014.
Throughout her life, Judy was an inspiration of love, patience, humor, strength and loyalty to all who knew her. She enjoyed bowling, photography, fishing, Bingo, reading, breakfast club with friends and especially traveling in the motor home throughout the United States. Family and friends were her focus and treasures.
Judy was preceded in death by her father Andrew Kovach, mother Mary Higgs, stepfather Winford Higgs, brother Andrew Lewis Kovach and grandson Seth Thomas Leon Munday.
She is survived by her sister Mary Baum and husband James of Port St. Lucie, FL, niece Karin Jackson, nephews Dr. Michael Baum and Corey Baum, all of CT, Aunts Treva Lee of Mansfield OH and Dorothy Doyle of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Walter, their children Walter E. (Trace) Frederick III and Renee Frederick of Middlesex, NC, Jacqueline and Carlos Suarez of Sandpoint, ID, Denise Willett of Middlesex, NC, Peter and Julie Frederick of Raleigh, NC, Rebecca and Kenneth Munday of Middlesex, NC, and Angela Frederick of Middlesex, NC. She will be dearly missed by all, including thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., followed by prayer reading and remembrance at L. Harold Poole Funeral Home, 944 Old Knight Rd, Knightdale, NC. Funeral Mass is Monday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, Wendell, NC. Burial will follow Mass at the family cemetery in Middlesex, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Saint Eugene's Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd., Wendell, NC 27591 reference Judith Frederick Multimedia Project or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 16, 2019