Julia Garrett Perry, 69, of Longwood, Florida died Saturday October 3, 2020.
She was born October 23, 1950 in New London, Ohio to the late Charles M. and Juliet M. Garrett. She grew up in New London and graduated from New London High School in 1968. She got a bachelor's degree from Kent State University, and a master's degree from Mississippi State College for Women. She moved to Florida in 1976. She was an elementary school teacher in the Seminole County Schools until she retired in 2003. She was a member of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Altamonte Springs, FL where she was an elder, and a life member of Presbyterian Women. She volunteered as guardian ad litem for children for several years.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lawrence H. Perry; sons and daughters-in-law Scott and Deanne Perry of Longwood, Florida; Jason and Beth Perry of Gibsonia PA and Mathew Perry and Ian van der Westhuizen of Mbabane, Eswatini; 5 grandchildren; sister Anita Garrett of Green Valley, AZ and brother David Garrett of Hereford, AZ; and her mother-in-law Anne Perry of Lake Mary, FL.
She was proceeded in death by a brother, Steve Garrett.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home – South Seminole Chapel, Longwood, FL. Online messages of condolence may be given to the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries