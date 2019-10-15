|
|
Katherine Kilgore passed away at her home, with her loving family around her, from a short illness. She was born on November 2, 1934, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, to the late Mellis and Mollie Barnett.
She met and married the love of her life, Kelsie Kilgore. She was a home maker and took care of many of her family members. She loved to cook her favorite fried chicken and chicken and dumplings.
She had 12 children and took care of four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was known by many as "Granny" and "Aunt" but to her children she was known as, "Mom."
Surviving are her children, Benny (Carolyn) Kilgore of Lima, Danny Kilgore of Willard, Christine (Bo) Hoskins of Galion, Freddie (Laura) Kilgore of Grayson, Kentucky, Gary Kilgore of Willard, Kenny Kilgore of Willard, Ricky Kilgore of Willard, Rose Pugh of Willard, Kevin Kilgore of Crestline, and Keith (Lisa) Kilgore of Willard.
She is also survived by brothers, Junior (Wilda) Barnett of Shiloh, Lonnie (Phyllis) Barnett of Mount Gilead and Thurman (Debbie) Barnett of Whiteford, Pennsylvania; and sister, Lonie Jones of Tennessee.
She also leaves behind five half brothers and sisters; 23 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren, with one on the way.
She also leaves behind various nieces, nephews and cousins as well as friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Eddie Kilgore; daughter, Betty Kilgore; brother, Johnny Barnett; and sister, Cassie Rice.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Living Truth Community Church, 631 S Main St., Willard, where her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor David Lee Montgomery will officiate the service and burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Katherine's family would like to extend a thank you to Comfort Care for their services and Pastor's Greg Griffith, David Lee Montgomery, Buddy Walters and Betty Ichols. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019