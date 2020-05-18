Katherine E. Walter, 73, passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2020. She was born June 28, 1946 in New London, daughter of the late Gardner (Chuck) and Francis (Stocking) Delamater. Kathy was a 1964 graduate of New London High School and a 1968 graduate from Bowling Green State University where she earned her degree in Education. This is where she met the love of her life, Rich Walter. They had 51 wonderful years of marriage.
She was a beloved elementary school teacher for many years. Upon having children, she quit teaching to devote all her time to raising her family. Later she took the role of bookkeeper and secretary for the businesses they owned. She also proudly served on The New London Public Library board for many terms. Kathy enjoyed working in her kitchen, taking care of her yard and flower gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Walter; her daughters, Courtney (Charles) Collins, Kam (Scott) Warner and son, Trent (Sara) Walter. Her grandchildren, Grayson, Cooper, Carsey, Del, Lola, Corbin and Sloane will always cherish the memories of their "Grandma Kat". Her sisters, Gloria (James) McGlamery and Pat Ritchey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Cawrse.
Kathy's wishes were to be cremated. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials if desired may be given to Southern Care Hospice, 9501 U.S. Highway 250 North, Suite 2, Milan, Ohio 44846 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2508 Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in New London Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.