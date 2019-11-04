|
Kelly Lykins, age 50, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Waxahachie, Texas.
She was born on July 7, 1969 in Shelby, Ohio to Albert and Claudette (Miles) Haines. She was an area resident until 2005, moving to Surprise, Arizona and then to Waxahachie, Texas in 2018. A 1987 graduate of Shelby High School, Kelly obtained her nursing degree at Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing and continued to work as an RN. She was a former member of the Mansfield Baptist Temple. She always took care of everyone else before ever bothering to think about herself.
Kelly valued her family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and granddaughter. She enjoyed drawing for and coloring with her granddaughter, making lists, and cooking for her family. She went out of her way to make sure that her children had everything they needed and more to succeed and do well in life.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert Lykins whom she wed on September 11, 1993; two daughters Ashley Lykins of Baltimore, MD and Lindsay Lykins of Waxahachie, TX; one granddaughter Lorelei Lykins; sister Kim Bonecutter of Shelby; and mother Claudette Haines.
She is preceded in death by her father Albert.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Reverend Rob Kurtz will officiate with interment at Oakland Cemetery following. Friends may come to the funeral home on Wednesday, October 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019