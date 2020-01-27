|
|
Kenneth Joseph Ball, 77, of Attica, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1942 in Bellevue, Ohio to Leonard and Arvilla (Kocher) Ball. He married the love of his life, Sonja Zellers, on June 22, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sandusky, Ohio.
Kenny graduated from Attica High School in 1960. He is a member of St. Gaspar del Bufalo, the former St. Sebastian Catholic Church. He retired from R.R. Donnelley & Sons after 42 years of service.
Kenny enjoyed farming with his sons and grandson on their family farm. He also enjoyed watching sporting events of all kinds. He and his wife often went to their grandchildren's sporting events. Kenny was an avid follower CNN and CSPAN; he always kept up with politics and the news. Kenny and his wife enjoyed traveling and visited many places including Texas, Florida, Canada, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone National Park. Kenny and Sonja traveled to the Bahamas to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. They took five of their grandkids on a trip to Niagara Falls. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Sonja; sons: Kim (Kimberly) Ball of Attica and Kevin Ball of Bellevue; daughter, Tracey (Kevin) Daniel of Willard; grandchildren: Katherine (Eli) Snode, Kurt (Melissa Bogner) Ball, Kelly Ball, Allison Daniel, Andrew Daniel, and Madalyn Daniel. He also survived by his sister Mary Jane Mako of Grand Rapids, Michigan; brother-in-law, Norman (Lyna) Zellers; nieces: Margo (Joe) Flinkinger and Marlo (Jeremy) Kirby; and nephews: Anthony Zellers and Eric Zellers. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, George Mako.
Donations in Kenny's honor may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the .
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hanneman Funeral Home, 295 West Tiffin Street, Attica, Ohio 44807. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January, 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, 16209 County Road 46, Bellevue, Ohio 44811. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Kenny's family, and encourages those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence to visit www.hannemanfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 27, 2020