|
|
Kevin "Gus" T. Hemmerly age 64, resident of Shelby died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born April 1, 1955 in Shelby to Kenneth and Ann (Heckman) Hemmerly, he had been a lifelong Shelby Resident. Kevin had previously worked at Miami Systems and was a self proclaimed "Minister of Maintenance" at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, working as their custodian.
Kevin had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing, flying model airplanes, and fixing small engines for family and friends.
In addition to his parents Kenneth and Ann, he is survived by his daughter Jennifer Cline of Shelby; three grandchildren Mackenzie, Logen and Camren Cline; five siblings, Michael (Elizabeth) Hemmerly of Bellingham, WA; Jackie (Donald) Shaffer of Ontario, OH; Keith Hemmerly of Everette, WA; Daneen Porter of Shelby; Brian Hemmerly of Butler and Keni Marie (Rodney) Morgan of Bucyrus, OH.
Calling hours and services will not be observed.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019