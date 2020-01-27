|
Kevin Ottis Hale, age 53, went on to be with our Lord and Savior, our parents and 2 sisters on January 20, 2020.
He was born February 17, 1966 to William and Christine Hale. He lived in Willard, OH most of his life before going to Lakeland, Florida to be with his kids and grandson.
He was owner of Angelo's Pizza in Willard, Ohio. He worked at Crestwood Care for 4 years. He was a jack of all trades. He never turned anyone away. He had a heart of Gold. Always enjoying his time with his family. He loved animals.
He is survived by his 2 children. His son, Tad Ray Hale, Bartow Fl. His Daughter Tabitha Roxsette Hale, Lakeland Fl. His grandson Trevin Metcalf. Special friends Tim and Ginger Schlarb. His sisters Mary (Sean) Hale, Mansfield, Ohio. Stacey (Ali) Hale, Allen Park, Michigan. Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Christine Hale, a sister Angela Adams, a sister Lisa Hale, a beloved pet, Buffy.
No memorial service at this time. Balloons will be released in his honor Saturday.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 27, 2020