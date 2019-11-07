|
L. Joy Matteson (74), of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospital, Ormond Beach, Florida. Born on August 1, 1945, in Willard, Ohio, Joy was the daughter of the late Foster and Ethel (Gray) Keinath of Plymouth, Ohio.
Joy was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1964. She worked for many years as skilled and efficient clerk and office manager for many companies in North Central Ohio and Central Florida. Joy loved to play the piano, garden, travel, and spend time visiting with friends and family. She shared with her husband, Melvyn, a devoted lifelong faith as a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Melvyn Matteson, daughter Melanie Harvey and her husband, Robert Harvey, of Port Orange, FL; brother Larry Keinath, of Plymouth OH; and her grandson, Gabriel Harvey.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Ethel Keinath.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, where her memorial service will take place at 1:00 PM. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 7, 2019