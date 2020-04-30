|
Larry E. Cloud, 81, formerly of Bellevue, more recently of Willard, Ohio, died at Heritage Village in Clyde on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Larry was born in Bellevue, Ohio, the youngest child of Raymond and Estella (Burkett) Cloud, on June 8, 1938.
He was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Bellevue High School. After graduation, he attended Bowling Green State University. In 1960, he began his career in railroading as a locomotive fireman when he was hired on the Nickel Plate Railroad in Bellevue. In September of 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as a corpsman with the 50th Tactical Hospital at Hahn Air Force Base in Germany. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in May of 1965 with the rank of Airman Second Class (E-3).
For many years, Larry worked at the Norfolk Southern Railroad--formally the Norfolk and Western Railroad--as a locomotive engineer. He retired in 2000 after forty years of service.
Mr. Cloud was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Willard; the Bellevue Eagles #490; the American Legion and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. He was also a member of NARVE, and when able, enjoyed attending meetings and visiting with his friends and former co-workers. His luncheons with his 1956 classmates was one of his favorite activities. He enjoyed reading, traveling, fishing, hunting, woodcarving and card playing, but being with his family was his most treasured time.
August 30, 1969, he married Judith Noyes. The couple recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a family trip to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. She, along with their three children, Christopher (Julie) Cloud of Norwalk, Benjamin Cloud of Fullerton, California and Kathryn (Andrew) Dahm of Norwalk survive. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren William Cloud, Abigail Cloud, Stella Dahm and Hattie Dahm, his sister, Lucille "Lucy" Overmyer of Fremont; sister-in-law, Eugenia "Jeannie" Cloud of Avon Lake, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished cousins.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Norma Miller, Beverly Smithson and Mary Cloud (who died in childhood); two brothers, Raymond Cloud Jr. and Clyde Cloud; sister-in-law Shelda Cloud; and brothers-in-law Ernie Miller, Howard Smithson, and Richard Overmyer.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the food bank of the donor's choice, or the Centers for Disease Control Foundation, Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals who cared for Larry during his recent illness, as well as those who kept him in their prayers.
The family plans to hold a Funeral Mass and Memorial Services at a future date.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Apr. 30, 2020