Larry R. Robinson
1953 - 2020
Larry R. Robinson Sr., age 66, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Willard Mercy Hospital in Willard. He was born on October 29, 1953 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Burdette Robinson Sr. and late Dorothy M. Robinson Lucius.
Larry was a semi driver most of his life and loved what he did. He also loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a heart of gold and would have given the shirt off of his back to anyone in need.
He is survived by his sons, Larry Robinson Jr. and John Robinson; daughter, Etheline "Sissy" King; 5 grandchildren; 7 great granddaughters; brother, Burdette Robinson Jr;  sister, Judy Smith; and mother of his children, Jean Robinson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Evans.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Larry's funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huron County Humane Society. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
