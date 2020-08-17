Lauren Jacob Kamm, 69, of New London, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at home. He was born on November 3, 1950 in Lakewood, Ohio to the late Carl J. and Jean (Roth) Kamm.
Lauren attended Berlin Heights Elementary and High School. He was part of the last graduating class at Berlin Heights in 1968. He received a B.A. from Bowling Green State University.
A talented woodworker and furniture refinisher, Lauren enjoyed going to breakfast with his friends, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and with friends and family. He also loved farming with his son, traveling with his wife, reading about the history of our area, collecting antiques, and working as a Hartland Township Trustee.
Lauren owned and operated Kammstead Farms where he farmed wheat, corn and soybeans. He had served on the Sunrise Co-op Board, AG Credit Board and in elected office as a Hartland Township Trustee.
He was the recipient of the Huron Soil and Water Conservation District's "Conservationist of the Year Award" in 2011 and the American Cancer Society
's "Living Angel Award" in 1999, which read, "Some people come into our lives and stay for a while…Others leave imprints on our hearts, and we are never ever the same".
Lauren attended the New London United Methodist Church and was a member of the New London Grange and New London Ruritan.
Survivors include his loving wife Marilyn (Cox) Kamm; children, Stephanie (Darrell) Miller, Melanie (Lee) Lowery, Jessica (Bob) Martinez and Jennifer Gore, all of Norwalk, Wendi (Jeff) Wilson of Golden, Colorado and David (Hannah) Kamm of New London; grandchildren, Megan (Andy Collins), Rachel, Samantha and Cody Reed, Alexandria and Corey (Emily) Lowery, Mackaylin Eastman, Mason and Ethan Martinez, Ashley (Rob Kirk) and Devin (Shannon Dusky) Gore, Tate, Cash and Burke Wilson, Lincoln Kamm, and soon to arrive Eli Kamm; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Kamm; brother, Carl Kamm and brother in-law, John Cox; special aunts and uncles, Ben, Lorrine, Lea and Dale; cousins, Diane, Gay and Joy.
In addition to his parents, Lauren was preceded in death by his father in-law, Virgil Cox and mother in-law, Betty Jane (Winkler) Cox.
An opportunity to visit will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kammstead Farms, 602 Cook Road, New London, Ohio from noon until the time of the 3 p.m. service (also at the farm) with Pastor Lorry Mabiala officiating. A private family burial will follow the service in Hartland Ridge Cemetery. Visitors to the farm are welcome and the family is thankful for the support. Guests are encouraged to follow all COVID-19 best practices, including a mask, and use social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lauren's name may be made to any local organization. Some most dearest to him were, the New London United Methodist Church, New London Grange, New London Library, New London Historical Society, OAPSE Scholarship at the New London Local School District, American Cancer Society
c/o Theresa Wise and the ALS-Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association. Eastman Funeral Home, New London, assisted the family with services. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.