Lawrence Lee "Larry" Cornell, 80, resident of Shelby, died Sunday February 23, 2020 at his home.
Born November 12, 1939 in Shelby to Arthur B. and Eunice A. (Henry) Cornell he had been a lifelong Shelby area resident. He was a 1957 graduate of Shelby High School.
At the age of 13 Larry began working at his father's grocery store, the Red Front Market in downtown Shelby. He continued working with the family grocery becoming co-owner and President of Cornell's IGA in the 1970's and until the sale of the store in 2017. In January of 2007 Larry, along with his son Grant, opened Cornell Foods grocery store in Huron, Ohio. His lifetime occupation and commitment of serving the community was more to him than just a job. To Larry people were always important, which is why he never became more than semi-retired.
He was a member and former board member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby; member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge F& AM #350 where he served as Master in 1966; served on the board of the Shelby YMCA; a longtime member and past President of the Shelby Rotary Club; the board of the First National Bank of Shelby; the board of the Ohio Grocer's Association; the advisory board of Super Foods Services of Bellefountaine, OH; member and board member of the Shelby Chamber of Commerce and had received the Business of the Year Award; member of the Shelby Ad Club; was instrumental in maintaining and restoring the lights on Shelby Grand Boulevard and was involved with securing the C. J. Wingart Memorial at the Shelby Football stadium.
Larry was interested in photography and loved spending time working in his yard and was proud of the wildflower field that he planted for the past four years. He enjoyed riding his golf cart on the trails that he and his best friend Jeff made on his property. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting historical sites that he had read about.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Ellen (Berry) Cornell whom he wed June 16, 1983; his children, Annette (Michael) Gerhart of Mansfield, Suzanne (Bryan) Peiffer of Shelby, Brigette (John) Harrison of Shelby and Grant Cornell of Huron; five grandchildren Eric Gerhart, Jacob Cornell, Matthew Cornell, Hannah Stratton and Camron Cornell; one great granddaughter; two great-great granddaughters; two sisters Constance Worthington of Florida; Catherine (Bob) Horning of California and brother Gene (Olga) Cornell of Shelby; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in care of: The Friends of The Black Fork at 34 E. Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875. The Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
