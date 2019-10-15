Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Lawrence E, "Bob" Snipes

Lawrence E, "Bob" Snipes Obituary
Lawrence E. "Bob" Snipes, 83, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Willows at Willard.  He was born December 7, 1935 in Bonanza, Kentucky to the late Cecil & Mae (Caudill) Snipes.  He graduated from New Washington High School in 1956 and retired after 43 years at the Pioneer Balloon Company in Willard.  A jack of all trades, he built his own home and loved to tinker around his home. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and genealogy. 
He is survived by his children, Donna (Thomas) Kirkman and Robert (Jeanne) Snipes; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Snipes; seven grandchildren, Mandi, Matt (Kate), Garrett, and Keleigh Snipes, Josh (Stella) Snipes, and Shayne and Erik Myers; eleven great grandchildren; five sisters, Leatrice Reed, Mary Kaple (Donald Auck), Velma (Larry) Bishop, Barb (Jim) Yosick, and Ruth (James) Ramey; brother, Douglas (Sharon) Snipes; sister-in-law, Ollia Snipes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Clarinda (Slone) Snipes; son, Lawrence Keith Snipes; sisters, Janice (Marion) Vanderpool and Lois (Herman) Keene; two brothers, Joe Snipes and James Leo (Dorothy) Snipes; and brother-in-law, Bob Kaple.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard. An additional hour of calling will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Theresa Carter officiating.  Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Willard.  Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.  Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
