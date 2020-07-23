Lawrence H "Larry" Cutting, age 84, of New London, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital, Ashland. He was born in Oak Harbor, Ohio Feb 15, 1936 at home during the Great Depression, which being born at home was normal at that time. Around age 4, Larry's father's employer transferred him to the Depot in West Clarksfield in 1940. Then in 1942 the family bought a farm on Zenobia Road in Clarksfield Hollow. In 1943 Larry began elementary school in Clarksfield until the 8th grade where the family had him transferred to New London High School. When he turned 16 he cleaned out his locker and never looked back. His parents didn't care because they were ready to retire, and they weren't too enthusiastic to have a teenage son during retirement.
Larry was big for his age, so he rattled around the country driving truck for several different companies until the employers checked school records and found out how old he was. In January of 1955 he enlisted in the U.S Army thus starting his 20 year Army career. In June 1958 he married Helen Marie Johnson and they had a daughter Cheri. Born in Alaska while Larry was stationed at Fort Richardson near Anchorage Alaska. Then later Larry and Helen had two sons, Larry and Richard, who were born at the ArmyHospital in Heidelberg, Germany. Larry was stationed at several military posts in the United States and served two tours in Vietnam. The first tour Larry was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in action. He also was awarded the Bronze Star and received an Air Medal. Upon returning to the U.S after his last tour, he was assigned to the 107th Armored Calvary of the Ohio National Guard as an Enlisted Senior Aviation Maintenance Advisor at their Akron Canton Airport Aviation Maintenance facility.
Upon retiring from the Army in 1975 Larry went to work for several companies and Larry was happily married until his wife Helen, passed away in 1985. In November of 1986 Larry got a really good job driving truck for Yellow Freight System and remarried to Susan Cutting. Larry and Susan enjoyed vacationing in Florida for over 20 years as Snowbirds. Larry's greatest joy in retirement was watching his grandchildren grow up and keeping up with them on social media.
He is survived by his wife Susan, two sons Richard and Larry Cutting, his daughter Cheri Cutting; his stepchildren, Cindi Amburgy and Jeff Romine; his 10 Grandkids, and his 10 Great Grand Kids. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ray Cutting and Betty White.
Services are Private. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the Funeral Service will be live streamed on our website at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Private burial with military honors will be at Clarksfield Methodist Cemetery. Memorials if desired may be given to the New London Historical Society, 210 East Main St., New London, Ohio 44851.