Lawrence (Larry) C. Hartge Sr., 76, of Mansfield, went home to be with his Lord and join his wife, Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by family at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Larry was born on May 6, 1943 in Shelby to John Sr. and Isabelle (Champion) Hartge. He spent his younger years in the Shelby and Tiro areas. Before and after graduating from Shelby High School in 1961, he worked on the family farm and other farms. He proudly joined the U.S. Army on January 5, 1965 until his honorable discharge in January of 1971. On July 11, 1966 he married the love of his life, Sharon R. (Kollar) Hartge. They began their new life together in Germany, where he was stationed. They shared 46 years of marriage until her passing on January 22, 2013.
Throughout his life, Larry loved Jesus. He enjoyed going to church for worship and fellowship and watched church programs on TV when he was not able to attend.
Larry was a very handy man and could fix most anything. Working for himself, he enjoyed using his hands and mind to build and remodel many homes, garages, barns, decks and anything else his new and repeat customers asked of him. He also enjoyed building and working on cars and motorcycles. Many times, while doing these things he enjoyed, he would have one of his kids or another young person standing by to watch and learn. He had a sweet tooth, with his favorite being Reese's Minis Unwrapped. In recent years, Larry enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting, musical and dance events.
Larry, fondly known as Butch to his family, is survived by his three children Larry (Beulah) Hartge Jr. of Galion, Angie (Ken) Kanouse of Mansfield and Tracy (Lanie) Hartge of Ashland; five grandchildren Aaron (Amber) Thompson of Shelby, Stephanie (Patrick) Burkhart of Shelby, Larry Hartge III of Mansfield, Hallie Hartge of Ashland and Grayson Hartge of Ashland; two step-grandchildren Heather Kanouse (Mark) Braucher of Lexington and Nick (Haleigh) Kanouse of Shelby; nine great-grandchildren Kaiden, Bryson, Ava, Brooklyn, Kyrsten, Makenna, Aubrey, Brevin and Ella; three step-great-grandchildren Tyler, Kyleigh, Caiden and one on the way; three sisters Pat Beatty of Ontario, Pauline Ward of Naples, FL and Carol Kegley of Huron; two brothers Paul (Abbey) Hartge and Don (Joyce) Hartge, both of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers Richard, John Jr., Harold and Frances Hartge; and grandson Devin Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds in the Youth Hall on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. and will be followed by a short memorial service conducted by Don Carnes. Larry will be laid to rest, next to Sharon, at the Oakland Cemetery in Shelby at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to or the Veteran's Service Commission at 597 Park Ave., Mansfield, OH 44905. Contributions to the organizations mentioned above can also be made at Larry's Celebration of Life.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019